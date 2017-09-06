Brother pays tribute to Jamie McCulloch

The younger brother of Jamie McCulloch, the man whose body was found in the Clyde on Friday, has described him as “amazing”.

Craig McCulloch took to Twitter to thank all those who had helped search or who had supported the family in the six days Jamie had been missing.

Jamie was originally from Braidwood, and while at Lanark Grammar School he was Lanimer champion in 2005.

After college he had been working as an electrician with Mar-Mac, the family business.

Latterly, the 27-year-old had been living in Hamilton with wife Siobhan. The couple had been married for just over a year.

Jamie went missing on Sunday, August 27, after leaving a friend’s house. The last sighting of him was at 5am as he was running in a field near the Stonebyres power station.

His distraught brother, mother and wife all appealed for any information via social media as time went on.

This week Craig posted: “The help, support and selflessness of so many of you who have helped in the search has touched all our hearts.

“Whether you shared a post, sent your love or helped out in the search, you have all gone above and beyond to help us.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“I know Jamie would be so overwhelmed by the love we have been shown.”

And he described Jamie as “an absolute gentwith a tough exterior and a heart of gold”.

He added: “I promised him I would take care of Siobhan, and I will. I promised him I would do him proud, and I will.”

Jamie’s body was found near Kirkfieldbank at Friday lunchtime.

A police spokesman said on Monday that following a post-mortem examination, there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.