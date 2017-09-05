Braidwood firm is told to encourage staff to use its car park

Planning permission has been granted for a garage at a house to be used as a meeting room for a business.

It was allowed despite objections from eight neighbours, already concerned at parking problems on scenic Braidwood Road since the house at number 21 became the commercial premises for Hazelhead Homecare.

The company applied for restrospective planning permission for the double garage at the house to be used for a meeting room and for training.

Councillors on South Lanarkshire’s planning committee were told that there would be parking spaces for 12 cars at the property, across from Braidwood Loch.

But in letter of objections, local residents told the council: “Since the use of the property was changed from residential to an office, parking has impacted on the surrounding area and accessibility into neighbouring houses.

“On a regular basis, instead of using the parking spaces within the grounds of 21 Braidwood Road, employees park along Braidwood Road and Loch Avenue, impeding traffic flow, and obstructing pedestrians and visitors to Braidwood Loch.

“On training days there can be up to 15 cars parked on Braidwood Road.”

Investigating earlier complaints, council officers found that at that time 11 parking spaces had been provided but not marked out “which appears to discourage use of most of the spaces and results in on-street parking.”

Councillors approved the application, but with two conditions: all of the parking spaces shown on the plans must be laid out and clearly delineated; and the firm has to produce proposals, including signage, to encourage the use of the car park and discourage parking on Braidwood Road.