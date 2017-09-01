Body is found in search for missing Jamie McCulloch

Police searching for missing man Jamie McCulloch recovered a body from the Clyde near Kirkfieldbank just after noon today, Friday.

A police spokesman said that formal identification had still to take place; however the body was believed to be that of the 27-year-old who had been missing since Sunday.

His distraught family had been appealing for information. Jamie had last been seen leaving a friend's house in the early hours of Sunday, then running into a field near Stonebyres Power Station on the Clyde.

Police teams had been scouring the banking with dogs, and the force helicopter, while the family distributed posters and made appeals on social media for help in bringing him home.

Police said today that a post mortem examination would be carried out in due course and the death was being treated as unexplained.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.