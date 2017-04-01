Biggar student Rebecca will twirl for Scotland

Following recent Scottish trials, Clydesdale baton twirler Rebecca Howat has been selected to represent Scotland at the World Baton Twirling Federation 2017 International Cup in Porec, Croatia.

She has qualified to compete in three events – solo twirl, 2 baton and artistic twirl.

The 19-year-old Edinburgh University student, from Biggar, has been twirling for 15 years with coach Shirley Craig.

This is Rebecca’s fourth international competition, having previously competed in 2011 in the US, 2013 in Amsterdam and 2015 in Canada.

She is thrilled to have qualified.

“It is a great honour and I’m very excited to represent my country again at this prestigious worldwide event,” she said.

Rebecca’s mum, Hazel, is very proud of her daughter’s achievements.

“This is and always has been Rebecca’s sport,” she said.

“I’m so happy her meticulous training and dedication has been rewarded.”

Coach Shirley is also delighted at Rebecca’s accolade,

“Rebecca is an amazing young lady, and I am overjoyed that she will compete for Scotland once again at the international Cup,” said Shirley.

“Rebecca has continued to train diligently, despite the heavy workload of her university studies, showing great determination to succeed.”

Her mum and her coach will accompany Rebecca to Croatia in August.