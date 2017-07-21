Biggar Show bids to set Gay Gordons record!

Biggar Show is renowned for the quality of livestock on display, but this year humans there will be put through their paces too as it tries to set a world record for dancing the Gay Gordons.

The mass dance will be staged in the main ring, after the judging of the animals in Clydesdale’s largest agricultural show this Saturday, July 22.

Billed as the best one-day show in Scotland, the field will be bursting with livestock, and there will also be poultry and equine classes, ladies’ industrial sections with baking and handcrafts, a craft marquee, Highland dancing, food fair, trade stands, children’s entertainment and main ring attractions.

“Biggar Farmers’ Club is proud to have been asked to host three Scottish national shows of livestock this year,” said president Callum Wight.

“We have the Scottish Texel breeders’ national show and the Zwartble sheep national show, and the Hereford cattle breeders are coming to Biggar Show for their main show of the year.

“We are expecting around 160 Texels, 100 Zwartbles and 40 Herefords.”

With over a week to go, total livestock entries were 500 sheep and 80 cattle and more than 100 horses in the field set to compete in various classes throughout the day.

“New for the show this year are classes for ridden Clydesdale and Clydesdale stud cart,” said Callum.

“These magnificent, proud beasts will be a fabulous spectacle.”

Poultry exhibits will be at the top of the showfield and, as usual, owners can enter pets for the dog show on the day.”

The showfield opens at 8am, for animals being shown and judged, and the public are encouraged to fall in behind Biggar Pipe Band marching out to the ground at noon.

After the grand parade of prize-winning livestock around 2pm and the selection of the champion, there will be the usual assortment of fun going on in the main ring, with the Gay Gordons scheduled for 2.30pm.

Weather permitting, there will be live music outside the beer tent in the late afternoon.

“At 7pm, we have the speed-shear in the beer tent and this event increases in popularity every year,” said Callum. “Last year we had 400 spectators for this. Ifyou have not seen it before, it’s well worth seeing.”

The after-show dance is at 9pm.

Admission costs £10 per adult, £5 for concessions and children go free.

Parking is free, and a free courtesy bus runs from the High Street from 10am.