Biggar’s first science festival gets underway

Science is everywhere this weekend as the first ever Biggar Science Festival takes place at a number of venues across Biggar, Symington and Carmichael.

Whether you are a full blown boffin or if you think science isn’t your thing, we can promise there is definitely something for you.

Discover the science of slime.

With talks, shows and demos for every age and interest the festival weekend is packed full of events which will delight, inspire and entertain the whole family.

Daytime activities include hands on science taster sessions including electronic gadgets, slime making, the chance to meet a robot, light and colour show and a coding club.

For outdoor science fun there will be forest schools, drone flying and a bee quest.

The festival includes an added bonus of 10 per cent discount in the Carmichael Tearoom and Bistro.

Make a day of it and have a festival luncheon or tea. Younger members of our community are catered for with Mr Boom’s Space and Time Show.

For young sci fi enthusiasts there is a Sci-Fi writing workshop with David Bishop who has written over 20 novels and graphic novels including Dr Who and Judge Dread books.

For the health conscious: Ever wondered what happens to your blood when it has been donated?

There will be an ambulance to explore and talks on how blood is used to save patients lies.

And, if you are worried that your food is not helping your health, then go along to the talk where the art of cooking meets science with the expert nutritionist Lara Boyd.

For golfers there is an must see event Lower Your Handicap with Physics event presented at the Tinto Hotel.

And for those with a passions for cars there will be a display of cars past and present including the first electric car, and the very latest Tesla.

And if you would like your parties to go with a bit of a bang then hurry to get the last few tickets for the amazing cocktail night.

Farmers are not forgotten with a workshop on turning science into profit.

Finale events on Sunday will be thought-provoking and very entertaining with a free talk on what the Catholic Church has done for science and, in the evening, a wonderful musical celebration of Scotland’s greatest and largely overlooked scientist, James Clerk Maxwell.

This event has been showcased at many festivals including Orkney and Edinburgh International Science Festivals and the organisers are delighted to bring it to Biggar.

All this and much more, over 30 events at nine venues over four days.

Bring family and friends to join in this inaugural event and help the first ever Biggar Science Festival go with a Big Bang!

For details of event venues, timings and to buy tickets - although many events are free thanks to generous sponsors - visit www.biggarsciencefestival.co.uk or Facebook: Biggar Science Festival