Biggar’s Cornhill Castle team go over the top for charity

Members of the team at Cornhill Castle near Biggar raised funds for charity by going over the top of one of Scotland’s iconic landmarks.

Five girls from the Castle took on the challenge to abseil from the Forth Rail Bridge.

Abseilers at work!

Lindsay Collins, Ruth Campbell, Lauren Coyle, Alannah Norbury and Nicola Browning, raised £1600 for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

As part of a charity initiative Cornhill Castle teamed up with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to raise money and awareness for a great cause. One of the team members, Nicola, suffered a stroke in 2011, when she was 34. Nicola also took part in the abseil with her colleagues standing beside her in support.

Not to be outdone, some of the male members of the team will be doing an abseil in October.