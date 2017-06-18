Biggar road closing for up to two weeks

Drivers heading to Biggar face diversions from tomorrow.

The A72 Biggar Road is closing from its junction with A73 to Main Street, Symington from 7am on Monday June 19 to just before midnight on Sunday July 2 for resurfacing work

Closure warning.

Vehicles travelling south on the A702 should continue and turn right on the A73 and vice versa, following diversion signs.

And later this month drivers will also face evening closures of the A70 at Douglas, followed by a three-day closure.

The A70 Millbank to Muirkirk will be closed between Addison Drive and Douglas Cemetery from 6pm to midnight on the nights of Wednesday June 28, Thursday June 29 and Friday June 30, and from 7am to 6pm on Saturday July 1, Sunday July 2 and Monday July 3.

The alternative route is via the B7078, A71 and B743, and diversion signing will be in place.