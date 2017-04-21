Biggar residents angry as disruption continues

In January of this year residents in and around Biggar’s Macdiarmid Court thought they faced just a few weeks of disruption as work started on upgrading housing association homes there.

However, now having tolerated over four months of noise and dust pollution plus loss of daylight from unsightly scaffolding, they’ve been told they’ll have to put up with the situation until at least mid-May.

One resident neighbouring the over 20 Clydesdale Housing Association homes receiving roof replacements and re-surfacing told the Gazette: “Everyone in the area is getting fed up and wondering just when they are going to get this work completed. Our house, for example, hasn’t seen sunlight since January and you can’t even open your windows for the noise and dust.

“We’ve been repeatedly assured the works will finish soon only to be disappointed. Are we going to have to put up with this into the summer?”

Well, almost was the reply this week from the Housing Association’s chief executive Joe Gorman who, while apologising for the disruption to tenants and surrounding residents alike revealed the project had hit an unexpected snag.

He said: “Our contractor, Turner Facilities Management (Glasgow), has encountered difficulties with the reliability of sub-contractors during this contract to renew the roofs and external render systems at the site. This has led to a change of sub-contractor.

“Our project manager visited Macdairmid Court last week to ensure the new sub-contractor was onsite carrying out works to complete the roof replacement and was preparing the external walls for re-rendering.

“We anticipate that all works will be complete within the next four weeks, weather dependent.

“We wrote to all tenants last week to update them on the problems and to apologise for the delays in completing these works. We will continue to keep tenants advised on progress greatly atly appreciate their patience.”