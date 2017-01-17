Search

BBC documentary celebrates 200 years of The Scotsman

The Scotsman reporters' room, 1948.

As The Scotsman prepares to celebrate its 200th birthday from Wednesday 25th January, its full story is about to be told in a major new television documentary, airing tonight on BBC Two Scotland, at 9pm.

