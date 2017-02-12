Bags of money up for grabs but few Clydesdale projects

Groups across Clydesdale working on environmental projects are being urged to apply to Tesco to claim some of the poly bag cash on offer each month.

The supermarket is calling for applications from groups in our area for its Bags of Help scheme.

Only one of the candidates for this month’s cash is from Clydesdale, a project at Wiston Lodge. The other two projects are in Moffat and Dumfriesshire in the absence of applications from here.

In the first year of the scheme, set up to hand out cash raised by the tax on carrier bags, £60,000 was given out to local groups.

Recipients included Kirkfieldbank Community Project, Lanark Playparks Group and Lanark, Law and Forth primary schools.

Applications are now open all year round.

The money is for projects making environmental improvements or encouraging use of outdoor spaces, such as developing a nature trail, creating a garden in a sheltered housing complex, funding summer events in a park, repainting park equipment and supporting sport and leisure activities in parks.

Local groups including voluntary organisations, schools, health bodies, local authorities and social housing providers can apply for grants.

Applications will be assessed by Greenspace Scotland, and Tesco staff will shortlist groups to go forward to the instore vote.

Three projects will be voted on each month. The one with the most votes will get up to £5,000, the second up to £2,000 and the third £1,000. Shoppers vote using tokens.

Richard Mcallister, manager of the Lanark store, said: “This is a lot of money for some of the small groups and organisations we have in this area, and I would urge them to apply.

“We are really keen to receive applications from Lanark and the surrounding areas.”