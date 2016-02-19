Ashton Lane’s new single receives rave reviews

Glasgow southside singing duo Ashton Lane are set to wow music fans as they head to London next month to grace the stage of The 02.

The Glasgow band will be performing at the famous Country To Country Festival after the release of their latest single One Kiss Later.

The talented pair are no strangers to the country music scene, having played in Nashville and their most recent album Nashville Heart was well received on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I really like their sound…very Lady Antebellum. A Scottish counterpart who can do it just as good” said Brian Clough of Smooth Radio, and a CMA International Broadcaster.

The band has a romantic back story, being a husband and wife team, but also come from fine musical stock.

Esther O’Connor’s musical heritage spans right back to her childhood. She remembers being out on tour at only five years of age with Elton John on his US tour accompanying her dad’s band Wet Wet Wet.

“The excitement of the live shows and a love of travelling got under my skin very early” says O’Connor.

She also commented: “I loved everything from the hotels, to turning up at the venues for sound checks …and the catering. It was all great fun from start to finish, and I definitely got bitten by the bug.”

Ashton Lane are part of a new wave of homegrown modern country music originating in the UK and are sure to expand their growing fan base this year.

Their single, One Kiss Later is out on February 29 and is available to download from iTunes.

You can also see the band live at The Hug & Pint on April 13 in Glasgow.