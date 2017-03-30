All pregnant women in Scotland to receive free vitamins

From tomorrow (April 1), all pregnant women in Scotland will receive free vitamins.

The move to provide universal access will improve parent and children’s health and has widespread support among healthcare professionals.

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell confirmed the development at Edinburgh Royal Maternity Hospital, where she also launched the first Scotland-only Maternal and Infant Nutrition Survey.

Ms Campbell said: “We are committed to giving every child in Scotland the very best start in life and helping women to enjoy a healthy pregnancy is a key part of this.

“There is strong evidence that taking vitamins during pregnancy improves both the mother and baby’s health. By offering them to all pregnant women we can contribute towards giving every baby a fair and equal chance – a move that is widely supported by healthcare professionals.

“I’m also pleased that the Maternal and Infant Nutrition survey is now underway. Data will be gathered on nutrition, breastfeeding, formula feeding and weaning practices and help us strengthen the support we offer to new mothers.

“I would strongly encourage pregnant women and families with young infants who receive a survey pack to complete and return it.”

To find out more read the survey at www.feedgood.scot/nutrition-survey