Zebra visit to high mill primary

As ever on its arrival at local schools, Zimbar the zebra, South Lanarkshire Council’s road safety mascot, was greeted with cries of joy and laughter by pupils.

However, the message it delivered – albeit in a fun way - was the deadly serious one of ensuring youngsters stay alert to the potential dangers of crossing the road not only while on their way to and from school but at all other times too.