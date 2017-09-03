Yieldshields garden will be on BBC’s Beechgrove this week

Veteran garden show presenter Jim McColl popped into a garden outside Carluke last week as filming took place for the next edition of Beechgrove Garden.

The garden created from scratch by James Findlay at Yieldshields Road, Kilncadzow, featured in the Gazette last year after a visitor contacted us.

Two men who share a love of gardening!

James’ daughter Cheryl felt it was due recognition and last year contacted the organisers of Ayr Flower Show, who in turn contacted the BBC’s Beechgrove Garden. Now it will appear in the show to be broadcast on September 7. “This year it is the best it has ever looked,” added Cheryl.