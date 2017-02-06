Yehudi Menuhin pupils play New Lanark this Thursday

Music in Lanark is welcoming back for a third year, as part of a Scottish tour, the latest ensemble of musical prodigies from the Yehudi Menuhin School in Surrey.

Performers include pianists Mika Petrovic, 12, Jude Usborne, also 12, Katie Morgan, 16, and Damir Durmanovic, 17, from Bosnia, with Nicole Petrus Barracks 18, on violin, Frankie Carr, 18 too, on cello and Kevin Loh, 19, from Singapore, on guitar.

The concert is on Thursday, February 9, at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £12.50, but only £1 for those aged 18 and under.

They are available online at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk, by phone on 01555 667999 or from the Lanark Memorial Hall box office.