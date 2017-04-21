World War One exhibition for Lanark Museum

An opening date of Thursday, April 27 has been announced for the opening of Lanark Museum’s 2017 Annual Exhibition.

The display, on the theme of World War One on the Home Front in the Royal Burgh, will be open between 11am and 4pm each Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the museum in the YMCA, Westport from then until September.

The poster advertising the display marries an original 1917 headline from the Lanark Gazette and a 100-year-old poster encouraging food conservation designed by a 16-year-old French schoolgirl. The original French slogan has been (loosely) translated by the museum’s Andrea McGowan as “Ah’m a braw war hen, ah only eat a wee bit, ah gie back loads’.