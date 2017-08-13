Wee Gig in Abington for US singer songwriter Willy Porter

Have your say

American singer-songwriter Willy Porter has shared a stage with stars such as Sting, Paul Simon and Jethro Tull, but his next date is playing the Wee Gig in Abington Village Hall next Friday, August 18.

Willy, based in Milwaukee, is one of the most successful singer-songwriters around.

Equally accomplished as a guitarist, singer and songwriter, Porter’s songs offer a universal perspective on the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence.

His live shows are guitar-driven events – equal parts grit, soul, and muscle – that are electrifying, dynamic and wholly original in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his virtuoso fretwork.

From the release of his breakthrough album, 1994’s Dog Eared Dream, to the launch of his own label, Weasel Records, in 2005, Willy is an artist dedicated to delivering high-calibre, original musical experiences that resonate with listeners long after the last chord fades.

Porter’s 2015 album, Human Kindness, featured the songs Train and Chippewa Boots, performed live on National Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion by Willy and his singing-songwriting partner Carmen Nickerson.

He and Carmen teamed up again in 2016 for their latest record, Bonfire to Ash, consisting of songs they wrote together.

The doors open for the Abington concert at 8pm. For tickets, priced £13.75, contact info@theweegig.co.uk or phone 07966 243587.