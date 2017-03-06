Water will be lowered for repairs at Lanark Loch

Repair work is to take place to the path and part of the embankment at Lanark Loch.

There have been complaints over recent months about the state of the path, with part of it near the main entrance car park being fenced off as the edge began to crumble.

Following inspections, South Lanarkshire Council will carry out remedial work to rebuild the retaining wall supporting the waterside path there.

And at the opposite end of the loch vegetation will be removed from the stone-rubble embankment, and that will be re-pointed with mortar where necessary.

The work will start on Tuesday, March 20, and last two weeks.

Alistair McKinnon, the council's head of grounds services, said: “As part of this work, the water level in the loch will need to be lowered gradually over a number of days from March 14 to allow access to the relevant areas, so members of the public who notice this should not be concerned that something is wrong.

"On the contrary, it is for a good reason – we are making sure the facilities are safe and in good condition.

“We regularly carry out inspections to identify areas needing attention to keep our parks in as good condition as possible for their users.

"The weather can itself alter the water levels as we are working, but the work will be carried out as quickly as conditions allow to prepare Lanark Loch for the advent of the better weather.”