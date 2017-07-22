Watch the Tour de France – and an artist as he paints it

In celebration of the Tour de France, Crossford artist Garth Bayley is opening his art studio at 8 Holmwood Park to the public this Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors will be able to see the French cycle race in images he has created and watch him in action as he paints the last in the series.

“My studio will be open from noon to 5pm, whenyou’ll be welcome to browse through a large body of work,” said Garth.

“Refreshments will be served, so make an afternoon of it browsing and enjoying the tour on the television, so you won’t miss out. No appointment is necessary. Feel free to drop in.”