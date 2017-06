Yet another pupil of the Celia Orr School of Dancing in Lanark is bringing back a trophy for a pre-championship win.

Abbie Mountfort, from Carluke, and a pupil of Carluke High, won the 14 years United Kingdom Alliance Highland Dancing Pre championships trophy at Meadowbank Stadium in March.

This was Abbie’s first attempt at a pre championship.

Pupils of the Celia Orr School will be out in force on Monday evening, dancing at Lanark Cross for the Marches Night crowds. (Submitted picture)