Trio Ecossaise lining up concert for Music in Lanark

The next concert for Music in Lanark is by Trio Ecossaise at 7.45pm this Saturday, October 7, at New Lanark Institute.

Formed in 2001, they comprise a clarinet, a cello and a piano and have performed extensively throughout Scotland and beyond.

Individually, the musicians also enjoy busy freelance careers with Scottish ensembles, as well as taking music to schools, hospitals and prisons.

Tickets are available from Lanark Memorial Hall box office, by phone on 01555 667999 or www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk, priced £12.50 or £1 for age 18 and under. Series tickets are £80 for 10 concerts.