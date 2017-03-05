The Great British Bump Off - a murder in Biggar!

A village bake-off turns to bump off, and you are invited to solve the murder.

Friends of Biggar Corn Exchange are hosting The Great British Bump Off, a murder mystery dinner later this month.

The audience will see the play, then question the suspects.

As baking fever hits the country, the village fete organisers in the usually sleepy village of Biggarbottom are delighted when celebrity chef Eduardo D’Angelo takes up residence in the village and agrees to judge the annual cake baking competition.

But this year there is a change of plan, and the bake-off turns into a bump-off.

The audience is invited to watch the play, enjoy a meal, interrogate the suspects and work out “Whodunnit?”

There are three very good reasons to come along: if you’re missing the Great British Bake Off, this will be a very good substitute; all proceeds from this show go to to Friends of the Corn Exchange, the small charity which maintains the historic building and runs it as an arts and culture centr; and you will have a lot of fun.

The Great British Bump Off - A Murder Mystery Dinner is on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25 at 7.30pm in the Corn Exchange, Biggar.

Tickets are £20 and include a 2-course meal supplied by The Crown Inn, Biggar. They are available from Atkinson-Pryce Bookshop in Biggar or online from the Biggar Corn Exchange website. http://www.biggarcornexchange.org.uk/whats-on/great-british-bump-off-murder-mystery-dinner/