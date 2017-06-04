Tam O’Shanter the opera - performed by Underbank pupils

Youngsters in P4-P7 at Underbank Primary performed along with Scottish Opera in Tam o’Shanter in the school on Friday.

“It was fabulous,” said head teacher Margo Millar.

“And every child I spoke to said how much they had enjoyed the opportunity to take part.”

The youngsters rehearsed the songs over the last month, then had one workshop with Scottish Opera in advance. There was a second workshop on Friday, then the children put on two performances for parents, friends and the younger children in the school.

“It was super,” added Margo.

The school’s Parents Friends Association provided part of the funding to bring Scottish Opera to the school.

‘The Tale o’ Tam o’ Shanter’, based on Robert Burns’ poem, was created to reintroduce young people to the works of the celebrated Scottish poet. Written especially for children in primaries 5, 6 and 7, the fast-paced adventure features original lyrics by Ross Stenhouse and music by Karen MacIver.

Scottish Opera’s Director of Outreach and Education, Jane Davidson said: “Our children’s operas make learning enjoyable and challenging, giving pupils the opportunity to participate in a high-quality music theatre workshop that ends with a performance for parents and guests.

“Originally commissioned in 2002, this vibrant interpretation of Burns’ iconic poem enables a new generation to explore the culture, identity and language that remain key to his enduring appeal.”

