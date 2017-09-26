Swap your apples for freshly made cider!

Swap your apples for freshly brewed apple cider - that is the offer to those in the Clyde Valley and Clydesdale areas with trees currently heavy with unwanted fruit.

"We are apple-ing for people to donate their surplus apples in exchange for ClydeCider," said cider maker John Hancox.

"Every year at this time loads of apples are wasted and we are very keen to get them picked and used."

Clyde Cider is a fine craft cider made with lovely local apples from the Glasgow and Clyde areas, and profits from the cider will be used to encourage more community orchards to be planted with Scottish heritage apple trees.

If you have an unwanted crop, contact John Hancox, The Cider Man, at applejohn@icloud.com