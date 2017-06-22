Successes adding up for 1st Law BB

The 1st Law Boys’ Brigade has been crowned Wishaw and district battalion champions outright for the first time in its history.

The company has won the championship twice before but both times jointly, in 2006 with the 4th Carluke brigade and in 2016 with the 1st Cambusnethan brigade, but this time it is on top on its own.

Andrew Greer, Fraser Dimond, Ethan Webb, Daniel Stoddart, Cameron Anderson and Robbie Wilson with bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The company picked up first place in scripture knowledge, quiz, PT, swimming and athletics and second place in squad drill and a challenge cup, gaining a total of 41 points.

And the success does not end there.

Four boys from the brigade have been presented with queen’s badges for outstanding achievement.

It’s the highest award that can be gained in the movement, and the young men, Jack Anderson, Scott Chalmers, John Dunn and Thomas Wragg, received them at Law Parish Church at the company’s annual awards service.

Presidents boys Ross Chalmers, Evan Kane and Jack Brown.

Three members of the brigade have also received the second highest award their organisation has to offer.

Jack Brown, Ross Chalmers and Evan Kane, were presented with the president’s badge by David Baird, the inspecting officer for the display and awards evenings.

Duke of Edinburgh silver awards went to Bryan and Garry Reid and bronze ones to Cameron Anderson, Fraser Dimond, Andrew Greer, Daniel Stoddart, Cameron Taylor, Ethan Webb and Robbie Wilson.

Andrew Smith said: “I am very proud of these young men and they should all be proud too. Their resilience and dedication is highly commendable.”

Officer Christine Greer was given a long-service award.

The awards night also saw one of the Anchor Boy officers receiving a long service award. Mrs Christine Greer has served as an officer for a 30 years. She started off in the Anchors section at 1st Newmains company but moved to 1st Law where she served in the Junior Section then the Anchor Section.

“Christine has been a 1st class officer for 1st Law Boys Brigade and we are lucky to have her in the company,” said Andrew. “She brings vast experience, a lot of great ideas and is fantastic working with the boys.

The successes are more amazing given that the company went through a tough year after the previous captain, Matt Smith, passed away suddenly in December. The boys and officers picked themselves up and rallied together to achieve these fantastic results.

It is a great and fitting tribute to the work that Matt put into the Company, and they hope they can continue this success in the future!

Congratulations to all the boys for their achievements over the past session.