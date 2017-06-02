Stowing away to Lanarkshire, on a piece of broccoli

An adventurous Iberian wall lizard made it all the way to Lanarkshire - aboard a head of broccoli.

The Scottish SPCA was called out to help him in a supermarket in Lanarkshire.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity retrieved the lizard, now named Brock, on May 11 after he was spotted by a vigilant staff member under the cellophane wrap.

Chief Inspector Fiona Henderson said, “The poor wee guy was dehydrated but otherwise unharmed from his adventures.

“As he’s not a native reptile Brock couldn’t be rehomed like our normal rescues.

“In this case, he’s gone to live in a multi-habitat vivarium at the Scottish Exotic Animal Rescue centre with reptile expert Nick Martin.

“The vivarium is designed to mimic Brock’s habitat as closely as possible and it seems he’s settled in perfectly well despite his broccoli ordeal.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.