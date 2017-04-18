Stand by for yarnbombing in New Lanark today

New Lanark’s social hub will be transformed into a woolly work of art today as part of the Scotland-wide World Heritage Day celebrations.

The historic cotton mill village will play host to an army of knitters and their needles as they add their colourful creations to the site.

In addition to the yarnbombing frenzy, the free event will include a hands-on natural dyeing presentation, “sheep to shawl” spinning sessions and complimentary Border Biscuits.

Knit New Lanark is reaching far beyond Lanarkshire, as knitters from Shetland to Gloucester have already received yarnbombing kits, packed with chocolate, tea and colourful woollen yarn.

Once they have completed their bunting, pom poms and knitted flowers, their work will be sent back to the organisers before being added to the Institute, where they will sit alongside the decorations that will be knitted today.

Knit New Lanark is part of Scotland in Six, which will see Scotland’s six World Heritage Sites celebrated with six coordinated events for the first time on World Heritage Day. The activities will range from a Battle of the Bands in Edinburgh to a Great Roman Bake Off at the Antonine Wall.