Sponsored swim raises more than £500

​Clydesdale North councillor Catherine McClymont joined forces with Lanark swimming pool regulars Anne Brown, of Carluke, and Ann Ewart, of Kirkfieldbank, to take part in a sponsored swim in aid of a cancer charity.

“We did 200 lengths of Lanark Pool, five kilometres,” said Catherine, pictured here with Anne.

“The cause was Marie Curie, and we hope to raise over £500.

“I have done this every year from the start almost and have raised lots of money for different charities.”

Ann has joined Catherine before, but this was Anne’s first ‘swimathon’.

Anne suffers from Addison’s disease and finds that swimming on a daily basis helps her condition.