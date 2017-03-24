Spoiled for choice with two concerts this Saturday

Music lovers in Carluke and Lanark are spoiled for choice this Saturday, with terrific concerts in both areas.

Lanark virtuoso Graeme Scott returns to New Lanark Institute this Saturday, March 25, with a first-class line-up of Konrad Wisniewski, Euan Stevenson, Andrew Sharkey, Madeleine Pritchard and Alyn Cosker to perform a night of jazz fusion, in the latest concert from Music in Lanark.

The Graeme Scott Sextet will be celebrating the music of the Crusaders, a US group popular in the 1970s and known for their amalgamated jazz, pop and soul sound.

An innovative and fun evening is promised.

Tickets, priced £12.50 or £1 for kids, are available from Lanark Memorial Hall on 01555 667999 or at www.slcboxoffice.co.uk

And in Carluke the Friends of Kenya are having a concert in Kirkton Church, to raise funds to support children in an orphanage there.

The stunning Carluke Primrose Orchestral Flutes are providing the entertainment. Tickets are £6 each with refreshments at the interval. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Pay at the door, and all the proceeds will be going to a great cause.