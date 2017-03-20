Smokers warned over new cigarette laws coming into force soon

Smokers across the UK are being warned about new rules on cigarettes and tobacco that are set to come into force within a matter of weeks.

From May 2017, cigarettes and tobacco will no longer be sold in bright, glitzy packs, but in drab green packages.

The packages will have large graphic images, warning people about the health effects of smoking, on the front and back of them.

Health warnings will also be appear at the top of all packs.

The new laws came into effect in May last year but shops were given a one-year transitional period for the sell-through of all old stock.

The law changes are part of the EU Tobacco Products Directive which was brought into force on May 20 last year.

Under the new laws, ten-packs of cigarettes which are “particularly appealing to young age groups with limited spending power” will be banned.

Hand rolling tobacco will also only be sold in a minimum of 30 gram packets.

The new laws will also require combined picture and text health warning to cover 65 per cent of the front and back of cigarette packs as well as roll-your own tobacco packages.

Promotional or misleading descriptions on packaging, including “light” “natural” and “organic” will also be banned.

Menthol cigarettes are also set to be phased out with it being completely prohibited from May 20, 2020.

Some flavoured cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco, with appealing flavours, including fruit and chocolate will also be banned.

However, the new law does not ban e-cigarettes but, for the first time, certain safety and quality requirements have been introduced for e-cigarettes containing nicotine.