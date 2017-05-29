Sign up for Cartland health seminar on changing communities

There’s still time to sign up to a series of seminars focusing on building and celebrating communities in South Lanarkshire.

The events, which include a Clydesdale session in the Cartland Bridge Hotel on Friday, June 2, from 9.30am until 3.30pm, explore how South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership can work with communities.

Val de Souza, Director of Health and Social Care, explained: “We’re looking to tap into the expertise, energy and knowledge at grassroots level.

“Maybe you’re the driving force - or even just lending a hand - to a community initiative, club or project that brings folk together or makes a real difference to their lives, however big or small.

“Whether you have an idea to foster community spirit, a project you’ve already instigated or could use some help with in moving forward, we’d be delighted to see you at one of the events.”

An online guide to the events is available at: http://bit.ly/2r36cus

Ms de Souza added: “South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s vision is Working together to improve health and wellbeing in the community – with the community.”

To book a place Phone: 01698 453700 or email: giuliana.gustinelli@southlanarkshire.gcsx.gov.uk

“This is about improving people’s experience of health and social care,” she added.

“It is also about helping people living in their communities to live well, to know how to enhance their health and wellbeing and for communities to recognise their strengths, their dependencies and interdependencies.

“We want to live that vision – and we want people at the heart of communities to be part of it.

“Please do sign up to one of our Building and Celebrating Communities events.”

Cormac Russell, a world-leading thinker on community-driven change, will lead the local seminars, in a programme based on the principles of Asset-based community development (ABCD).

ABCD demonstrates that people, local assets and individual strengths are key to ensure sustainable community development, and that people have a life of their own choosing.

Over the last 20 years Cormac Russell has worked in over 30 countries around the world.