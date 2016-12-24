See Santa at Carluke Market tonight

Santa will ride into Carluke Market Square tonight (Saturday) on his traditional festive visit to the town.

It is an early call before he sets off on his Christmas Eve deliveries.

The Christmas lights go on at 6.30pm, and excited children - and parents and grandparents who loved this moment with Santa in their own childhood - will join in the carol singing until Santa arrives driving a cart laden with presents at 6.45pm.

He and his assistants will give out oranges to the children then he will head out for his night’s work.

And to make sure he gets on his way smoothly, the High Street is closed from Market Place to Hamillton Street.

St Andrew’s Church then hosts a family carol service at 7.30pm,

All are welcome to come along and enjoy favourite carols followed by hot drinks and mince pies or shortbread.