Scottish talent on show at Lanark's Robert Owen Primary

Robert Owen Primary School in Lanark wowed friends and family at their Scottish celebration on Friday.February 10.

The nursery started off the show with their brilliant Shooglie Wooglie feature.

The band and then the infants took to the stage with a rousing version of Loch Lomond.

The Highland Dancers and choir showcased their talent while the comedy stars were Cody McCann and Logan Kennedy whose skit of Jack and Victor from Still Game was brilliant.

Poems were read by the Poetry winners and there wasn’t a dry in the house when the seniors sang the Lanark song, written by Elspeth Riddet, a former Robert Owen teacher who was among the guests, to the tune of Highland Cathedral.