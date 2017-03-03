Scottish Snowdrop Festival at Cleghorn this Sunday

Cleghorn Estate opens to the public with a Snowdrop Festival for charity this Sunday, March 5, under the Scotland’s Gardens scheme.

“We are having a Giant and Fairy Quest, with giants and fairies mainly from children’s books,” said Nicola Eliott Lockhart. “There will be a clue on a sheet of paper and they must then find the matching character hiding in the wood.”

Last year’s festival was a huge success, and this year’s should be even better.

There will be home baking, bottomless cups of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, and juice. Children and dogs are welcome, and marmalade, tablet and pots of snowdrops will be for sale.

The Snowdrop Festival runs from 2 - 4 pm. Entry is by donation for Scottish Gardens charities and Marie Curie.