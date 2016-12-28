Santa’s special Christmas Eve visit to Carluke

Santa Claus came to Carluke on Christmas Eve for a visit that has been loved by generations in the town.

Despite the high winds earlier and the wet night, families turned out to join in the carol singing, led by Carluke Amateur Operatic Society, then welcome Santa as he drove his carriage into the market. And the youngsters were as eager as ever to receive an orange from him before he rode off into the darkness to begin his Christmas deliveries.

Santa hands out oranges to the children in Carluke Market

