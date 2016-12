There wasn't a reindeer in sight on Saturday when Santa dropped in to Carnwath.

Instead, the venerable old gentleman swooped down over the trees and into the John Mann Park by helicopter.

He was there at the invitation of Carnwath Community Development Trust, and he arrived to a warm welcome from local families.

Photographer Sarah Peters was there to capture the scene for the Carluke and Lanark Gazette; see this week's paper, out tomorrow (Wednesday) for more photographs.