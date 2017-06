Lanark and District Round Table has donated £500 to Shiona McClafferty, a fifth-year pupil at Lanark Grammar School, to help her bid for success at the Deaflympics in Turkey.

The 16-year-old swimmer is part of the GB team for the international contest, on from July 18 to 30, but had to raise £2500 to take up her place.

Kevin McNally made the presentation on behalf of the Table, which wishes Shiona all the best.