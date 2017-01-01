Record number claim Lanark's Ne'erday Het Pint - video

No fewer than 46 senior Lanarkians queued up this morning (January 1) to claim their share in the Hyndford Mortification at the Het Pint.

Lanark Tolbooth was packed for the traditional New Year ceremony.

Eleanor McLean and Linda Chapman ready to serve up the Het Pint

Its origins date back to the 17th century, and a bequest, or mortification, laid down in 1662 for the education of poor students. That later became a gift of hot mulled ale for the poor and needy or “decayed burgesses” on New Year’s morning.

The bequest is reputed to have been laid down by Lord Carmichael, who later became Lord Hyndford.

Now it has evolved into a Het Pint - a glass of hot mulled wine - for all who turn up to the short ceremony run by the community council in the Tolbooth on January 1 each year to toast the Royal Burgh, and a crisp £1 note for those older citizens who want to claim their share of the bequest.

With banks no longer producing £1 notes and stocks being destroyed, there were fears last year that there would not be notes for the future; however, the Royal Bank stepped in with a generous donation of 250 £1 notes, more than plenty for this year's claimants.

Proposing the toast, community council vice chairman Leonard Gray spoke of the successes 2016 had seen, with Lanark's customs such as the Lanimer celebrations well supported, new house building, and work being done in the town and in Castlebank by the development trust.

Those attending joined in the toast, then he presented the claimants with their £1 notes.