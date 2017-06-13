Raising funds for Cancer Research UK in Lanark

Lanark Cancer Research UK committee held what is proving to be one of their most popular fundraisers, their annual Prego night.

The event raised £777 through ticket sales, a fun quiz and raffle.

The committee offer sincere thanks to the restaurant for once again hosting the event. The tremendous effort of Alistair, Michael and all their staff in providing an excellent menu and service is very much appreciated. Heartfelt thanks must also go to everyone who came along on the night and donated so generously to help fund the valuable research into a disease which touches so many lives. The event has become so successful that the committee are delighted to announce there will be another Prego night in October.