Queen’s award for five Carluke BB members

3rd Carluke Boys Brigade are delighted to announce that five of their young men have achieved the highest award within the BB movement - the Queen’s Award.

The boys are (from left to right) Sergeants Aaron Lindsay, Aaron Ramage, Calum Sloan, Michael Stevenson and David Henderson.

It has taken them two years of hard commitment to gain the awards.

This included over 100 hours of service to the community, in activities such as helping at a dementia club and with Carluke Churches holiday club, youth clubs and the younger boys within the BB movement. They also developed special interests which included playing the guitar, taekwon do, ice hockey, football and swimming, and they took part in residential weekends.

The company, which is attached to St John’s Church, Carluke, is overjoyed at them receiving this high honour.