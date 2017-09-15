Pupils do us proud at disability games

Clydesdale youngsters played a full part in the biggest-ever annual South Lanarkshire Schools Disability Sports Festival, held last week.

Local competitors came from Blackwood Primary, Carstairs Junction Primary, Lanark Grammar and Carluke’s Victoria Park Primary to join those from throughout the region in a mini-Olympics held in the Hamilton Palace grounds.

Councillor David Watson gets into the swing of cricket practice with pupils from Carstairs Junction Primary.

Coaches from South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture (SLLC) and local sports clubs were joined by Active Schools volunteers to share their expertise and give support and encouragement to the pupils in trying out a range of sports including football, athletics, cricket, bowls and rugby, as well as play and dance.

Paying tribute to the young competitors and their supporters, SLLC chairman David Watson said: “The public profile of disability sport has never been higher, and this has been our biggest disability sports festival ever.

“While the emphasis at this event was on fun, it was also a fantastic opportunity for children from across South Lanarkshire to try out a wide range of sports and activities and perhaps find something they want to take up on a regular basis.”

Each of the total of 250 young competitors was given a medal and a goodie bag, plus information on how to pursue more sports opportunities in South Lanarkshire in the future.

Councillor David Watson, Bethan Goodwin and Kyra Gemmell with pupils from East Kilbrides West Mains School.

Hamilton-based Team Scotland Boccia star with Kai, Ozzie and Declan from Blackwood Primary.