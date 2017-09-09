Phil and Aly will play at Crawfordjohn Hall

Scottish folk music stars Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are kicking off musical events this year at the newly-refurbished Crawfordjohn Hall.

“We have just completed a £60,000 refurbishment of the hall and now boast a fantastic new bar area and refurbished kitchen,” said Liz Steel.

“A lot of hard work was put in to achieve that by a few people.

The work was funded through the Clyde and Andershaw wind farms and the quarry fund.”

Organisers hope to sell all 120 tickets for the concert, on Wednesday, September 20. Tickets cost £18, and they can be bought at Abington Store or via 07388 242071 or www.wegottickets.com/event/408533.

The new bar will be open on the night, and there will be a raffle.