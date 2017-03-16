Paul Harris Fellowships for three Carluke Rotarians

Three members of Carluke Rotary Club have been awarded Paul Harris fellowships for outstanding work for the community over many years.

They are club president Jim Speirs, Tony Hey and Jack Kelly.

Tony Hey (left) with Jim Speirs club president

Jim joined the club in August 2000 after having been a member of Carluke Round Table for 15 years.

During that time, he assumed various roles and was president for a spell.

Jim has been a dairyman all his days, running the family business for the last 35 years.

He was chairman of the Strathclyde branch of the Scottish Dairymen’s Association and served as chairman of Milk Containers.

He is a keen curler and golfer.

Tony joined the Rotary club in June 2001.

He is a metallurgist by profession and has a lifelong interest in scouting.

Within the club, Tony has served as secretary to its sportsmen’s dinner and club services committees.

Jack has been a member of the club for many years.

He came with a reputation of being a top-class cricketer and became club president in 2003.

Jack is a chartered accountant and has served as club auditor for many years, as well as serving on many club committees.

Club members congratulated the recipients of the awards and thanked them for all their work over the years.