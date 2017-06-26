New Lanark Ice Cream tastes success at Royal Highland Show

New Lanark Ice Cream entered two new flavours into the Open Flavour ice cream class at this year’s Royal Highland Show and scooped silver and bronze awards.

The two new flavours entered were ‘Coconut, Pineapple & Malibu’ which won Silver and ‘Melon and Ginger’ which won Bronze. Meanwhile their Simply Vanilla took the Bronze in the Vanilla Ice cream class.

Andy Park, New Lanark’s ice cream chef was honoured to receive these accolades and commented, “This is a fantastic achievement for all of us at New Lanark and we are delighted to receive recognition for the creation of these delicious new flavours which we are sure our visitors and customers will love as much as we do!”.

This amazing achievement follows on from previous successes at the Royal Highland Show when New Lanark Ice Cream won ‘Overall Champion Ice Cream’ in 2015 with their Simply Vanilla flavour.

New Lanark Ice Cream Ltd is owned by New Lanark Trust. When customers buy a cone or tub of their Ice Cream they are contributing to the restoration and development of the historic village within New Lanark World Heritage Site.

Made to a traditional recipe in the historic Mechanics’ Workshop building in the village of New Lanark, the team produce a range of flavours from the classic Simply Vanilla to other adventurous Scottish flavours like Irn Bru, Puff Candy and Raspberry Cranachan. New Lanark Ice Cream is currently distributed to hotels & restaurants in Glasgow and throughout the central belt. It is also enjoyed by thousands of visitors annually who visit New Lanark.

Visitors will now have a chance to taste the award-winning new flavours of ice cream in the Mill Café where they can purchase cones, tubs, delicious sundaes or larger take-home tubs to enjoy at home. The New Lanark range of ice cream is also served in a range of desserts in the New Lanark Mill Hotel’s Mill One Restaurant.