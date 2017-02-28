Music for Carluke High Mill Campaign

An evening of foot-tapping entertainment is guaranteed in Carluke this Saturday, March 4, as part of the High Mill restoration campaign.

Members of the Glasgow Fiddle Workshop and Stonehouse Folk Club will perform in Music for the Mill, to support the campaign to restore Carluke’s crumbling historic mill and give it a new future.

The “Scratchy Noises” group from Glasgow will not only have the usual fiddles but also pipes, drums, whistles, mandolins and guitars in their repertoire.

The performers from the Stonehouse Folk Club include members of the Clyde Valley Songwriters Group. Billy and Jamie Stewart, Wilf and Lesley Yule, John and Helen Young and George Simpson are all coming along to entertain the

audience in this evening of music and song.

Join them on Saturday, enjoy the lively musical programme and support the High Mill Campaign.

The show begins at 7.30pm in Kirkton Church. Tickets are £5 from Jean Sinclair’s Shoe Shop, the Bakehouse Cafe or at the door on the evening.