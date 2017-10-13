MSPs will Wear it Pink next week - will you?

South Scotland Labour list MSPs Claudia Beamish and Colin Smyth are in the pink in support of Breast Cancer Now.

The charity’s Wear It Pink day is one of the biggest annual fundraising events in the UK, taking place this time round on Friday, October 20, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thousands of people are expected to wear it pink in their communities, schools or workplaces for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity.

For information on how you can join in, go to wearitpink.org