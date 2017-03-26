Monte Carlo or Bust banger rally plan stalls in Clyde Valley

Monte Carlo or bust is the challenge Colin Orr has taken on – to buy an old car for £500 and drive it the spectacular route from Saint-Quentin in Aisne in France, through Switzerland and the San Bernardino Pass in the Alps into Italy.

It might be more of a challenge than expected, though, as he bought a Saab 95 for £500 in Newcastle and managed to drive it home to Cleghorn, but days later it developed transmission problems, breaking down in the Clyde Valley.

And it was not back when we called to photograph it on Monday.

However, Colin, 54 and “old enough to know better”, he says, has until June 14 to get it fixed and on the road.

“I picked the Saab because I always fancied one for myself, and they are meant to be comfortable and reliable,” he said.

And as an engineer, he might be able to deal with problems as they arise on the trip.

For the Saab, the 750-mile journey will be a one-way trip as if it makes it to Monte Carlo, the father of three will scrap it and fly home.

Organiser Bust Rallies HQ boasts that the three-day crusade will see around 75 bangers travel along some of Europe’s most spectacular roads. Previous participants have raised £300,000-plus for UK charities.

Rally spokesman Cuthbert Ware-Armitage describes it as “Europe’s ultimate banger rally adventure, an opportunity for an amazing driving experience.