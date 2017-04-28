Milton leavers certificate - aged 90!

A lady has received her school leavers certificate - almost 80 years on from her last day at the school!

Mrs Carmichael’s grand-daughter got in touch with Milton Primary School head teacher Lorna James to say that at her gran’s 90th birthday she had spoken about her regret at never receiving her leaver’s certificate.

Mrs Carmichael went to school the day after war broke out and all pupils were sent home and she never returned.

Mrs Carmichael and her family were invited to take part in a special leaver’s assembly where they were entertained by the pupils of Milton.

Mrs James said all the children showed great respect towards their guests and also enjoyed listening about the history of their village including when Glasgow evacuees were sent to Milton.