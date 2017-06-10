Mauldslie stretch of Clyde Walkway has been restored

Part of one of what are billed by Scottish National Heritage as Scotland’s Great Trails, the Clyde Walkway at Mauldslie Woods, has been restored.

The Clyde Walkway runs for 40 miles from the centre of Glasgow to New Lanark and the Falls of Clyde and at thatpoint provides a scenic access into the woods.

It is one of six wooded areas that make up the Clyde Valley Woodlands national nature reserve, one of the ecologically-richest areas in Scotland.

A crucial part of the path network, and also part of the national walking and cycling network, this section of the trail in recent years had significantly degraded, with often very wet and muddy sections.

The project, re-establishing over a kilometre of path, was carried out by the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership (CAVLP), with support from Scottish Natural Heritage and South Lanarkshire Council.

It has improved access for 1.3km around the main entrance at Mauldslie Bridge for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

That includes access for the community of Law following last year’s improvements to its links with the walkway.

The project was managed by the council’s landscape and access development manager, Simon Pilpel.

“We are delighted to have worked in partnership with CAVLP to implement the project to upgrade this important part of the Clyde Walkway,” he said.

“Over 15,000 visits a year are made to this section of route, and we anticipate that now the path has been upgraded that even more people will visit and enjoy the beautiful natural heritage of the area.”

Afree downloadable Clyde Walkway app will be launched this summer.

CAVLP development officer Ewan Bachell, added: “The upgraded pathway is a vital part of the Clyde Walkway and woodland trail, within the parkland setting of the former Mauldslie Castle estate.

“The upgraded path follows a meander in the River Clyde where kingfishers, goosanders and otters are regularly seen.”